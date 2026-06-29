Germany’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup clash against Paraguay

Germany and Paraguay meet in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, with a significant gap in the FIFA rankings.

Germany face Paraguay in one of the 2026 World Cup knockout ties, where a win, draw, or loss could ultimately define their fate moving forward. Currently ranked 12th in the FIFA rankings, the Europeans hold an advantage over their opponent on paper, although on the pitch they are always 11 against 11.

Paraguay’s ranking is significantly lower, as they currently sit in 37th place, having climbed four positions after reaching this stage. In total, they have 1,520.59 points and are ranked ahead of teams such as Wales and Hungary.

Boston Stadium is set to host a high-profile matchup. Notable absences such as Germany’s Nico Schlotterbeck, ruled out due to a serious injury, and Paraguay’s Diego Gomez are key talking points, although both teams will look to replace them as best as possible.

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Germany aim to become the third team to qualify

Two teams have now secured their place in the next stage of the 2026 World Cup. First, Canada edged South Africa with a late winner in a tight 1–0 victory, becoming the first team to qualify.

Stephen Eustaquio #7 of Canada (obscured) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

In the second match, Japan were eliminated by Brazil in a dramatic encounter. Atlanta Stadium witnessed a thrilling finish, where Gabriel Martinelli, in the dying moments of the game, secured a 2–1 win for his team and a place in the next round.

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Germany play in the third match against a tough Paraguayan side. Although the South Americans did not deliver their best performance in the group stage, they will look to pull off a major upset in the tournament so far.