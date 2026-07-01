Mory Diaw’s profile: Who is Senegal’s goalkeeper? Age, height, career milestones and more

A slow-burn story unfolding on soccer’s biggest stage, where Senegal’s last line of defense, Mory Diaw, steps into the spotlight as questions grow around his rise, his journey, and what makes him one of the most intriguing players.

Mory Diaw is a Senegalese goalkeeper who plays for Le Havre in France’s Ligue 1 and stepped into a more prominent role with the national team in 2026, being called up by Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

He offers a strong physical presence in goal and has responded to key match situations, including starting appearances for Senegal when first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy was unavailable.

Before reaching Ligue 1, his career took him across multiple countries, including Portugal, Bulgaria and Switzerland, with spells at clubs such as Lokomotiv Plovdiv. It all led to a 2026 FIFA World Cup appearance.

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How old is Mory Diaw?

Mory Diaw is 33 years old (born on June 22, 1993). The Senegalese goalkeeper was born in Poissy, France, and has built his professional career across multiple European leagues before becoming an international option for Senegal.

Mory Diaw of Senegal prior to the international friendly match (Source: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

He developed in the Paris Saint-Germain youth system and gradually worked his way through clubs in Portugal, Bulgaria, Switzerland, and France before reaching top-flight consistency. His late bloom as a goalkeeper has been key.

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How tall is Mory Diaw?

Mory Diaw stands at approximately 1.97 m (6 ft 6 in), making him one of the tallest goalkeepers in the Senegal national team setup.

His height is a major advantage in his game, especially in aerial duels, crosses and shot-stopping inside the box. Combined with his long reach, it allows him to dominate the penalty area and act as a strong presence during set pieces.

His physical profile has been consistently highlighted throughout his career, particularly during his time at Clermont and Le Havre, where his reflex saves and commanding presence stood out in Ligue 1 matches.

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Which club does Mory Diaw play for?

Mory Diaw plays for Le Havre AC in France. He joined the club after a spell with Clermont Foot and a loan at Rodez, continuing his career in French professional soccer.

At Le Havre, he wears the number 99 shirt and competes in Ligue 1 as a goalkeeper. This diverse career path helped him develop experience across different playing styles and leagues. His journey includes several clubs:

Paris Saint-Germain (youth and B team)

Mafra (Portugal)

Lokomotiv Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

Lausanne-Sport (Switzerland)

Clermont Foot (France)

Rodez (loan)

Le Havre (current club)

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When did Mory Diaw make his debut for Senegal?

Mory Diaw made his debut for the Senegal national team on June 21, 2023, in a friendly match against Brazil that ended in a 4–2 victory for Senegal. That match marked a significant milestone in his career.

Mory Diaw #23 of Senegal before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Since his debut, he has been included in Senegal’s squads for major tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations, and has served as both starter and backup depending on team selection and injuries.

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Mory Diaw’s career highlights

Developed at Paris Saint-Germain academy (2007–2015): Mory Diaw spent eight years in the PSG youth system, one of the most competitive academies in Europe. Although he did not become a first-team regular, he gained foundational training at elite level and played for PSG B, accumulating senior reserve experience before leaving the club in 2015.

First senior experience in Portugal with CD Mafra (2015–2017): After leaving PSG, Diaw signed for Mafra in Portugal’s second division. This move marked his first consistent senior soccer experience, where he became a professional starter and adapted to European senior competition.

Breakthrough move to Lokomotiv Plovdiv (2017): In Bulgaria, Diaw gained his first experience in a top-flight league. He joined Lokomotiv Plovdiv after a successful trial period, marking his entry into higher-level European soccer and expanding his international exposure.

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Career growth in Switzerland with Lausanne-Sport (2019–2022): One of the most important stages of his career came in Switzerland, where he played regularly for Lausanne-Sport. Over multiple seasons, he became a key starter and gained visibility for his consistency and shot-stopping ability.

Ligue 1 breakthrough with Clermont Foot (2022–2025): Diaw returned to France and reached top-flight soccer with Clermont. Here he established himself in Ligue 1, becoming a regular starter and earning recognition for his performances against elite competition.

Consistent Ligue 1 performances (67+ appearances for Clermont): During his time at Clermont, he made over 60 league appearances, proving reliability as a first-choice goalkeeper and gaining experience against some of France’s strongest attacking teams.

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Loan spell at Rodez (2024–25) to maintain playing time: Diaw joined Rodez in Ligue 2 on loan, where he continued to play regularly, maintaining match fitness and visibility before returning to top-flight soccer.