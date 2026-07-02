What is Algeria’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Switzerland?

Algeria is looking to create an upset against Switzerland in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

Algeria vs. Switzerland promises big-time emotions as they face off in a win-or-go-home Round of 32 game in the 2026 World Cup. Hence, given that the African country comes as the underdog, what’s their FIFA ranking?

Algeria are ranked 29th in the FIFA rankings. Depending on whether Switzerland win, tie, or lose vs Algeria, this can change swiftly. However, despite Algeria getting to this stage, they come with a one-spot decline in the FIFA live rankings.

By Egypt going up three spots during the last group stage match, Algeria were damaged collaterally and dropped despite earning points in their last games. As of now, Algeria have 1576.80 points in the FIFA ranking.

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Algeria’s fluctuation in FIFA ranking during 2026 World Cup

Algeria’s 2026 World Cup debut vs Argentina made them lose 11.80 points. However, they then earned 16.40 for the win against Jordan, and then 1.17 after their dramatic draw vs Austria.

Luca Zidane of Algeria during a warm-up session prior to kick-off in an international friendly match

Hence, the fact is Algeria have gone up and down in the ranks since the start of the tournament. That is very different than what Switzerland’s FIFA ranking movement states.

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Can Algeria move in the FIFA rankings?

Algeria is 5.46 points above Canada in the FIFA rankings. Meanwhile, they’re 4.55 away from Australia. Given that Australia will face Egypt, if Algeria manage to beat Switzerland, it’s almost a guarantee that they’d overcome Australia if they lose thei game.