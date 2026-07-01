Pape Thiaw’s profile: Who is Senegal’s head coach? Age, height, career and more

A former Senegal international striker turned coach, Pape Thiaw’s rise to the helm of the national team has been anything but ordinary, blending European playing experience, tactical evolution, and a fast-track coaching breakthrough.

Pape Thiaw is the head coach of the Senegal national team, a former striker who has rapidly climbed the coaching ladder after guiding the country’s domestic-based squad to a historic African Nations Championship (CHAN) title.

He earned caps in the early 2000s and was part of the generation that followed the country’s breakthrough run. Appointed senior manager in December 2024, he led the Lions of Teranga to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His Senegal squad boasts players born in France and abroad, with a roster that mixes young talent with veteran leaders like goalkeeper Mory Diaw.

What defines him is his fast rise in management, where early success with Senegal’s local squad and his tactical identity have turned him into one of the most closely watched coaches in African soccer.

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How old is Pape Thiaw?

Pape Thiaw is 45 years old, born on February 5, 1981, in Dakar, Senegal. The Senegal national team head coach has lived a full soccer life that started long before his managerial career.

Pape Thiaw after the training session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

How tall is Pape Thiaw?

Pape Thiaw is approximately 1.87 meters (6 ft 2 in) tall. During his playing days as a striker, his height gave him a strong aerial presence inside the box, making him a physical forward capable of holding up play and competing against defenders.

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That physical profile helped him throughout his career in France, Switzerland, Spain and Russia, where he played for clubs such as Metz, Strasbourg and Alavés. His size and strength were key traits in his attacking style.

Was Pape Thiaw a player?

Pape Thiaw was a soccer player who played as a striker before becoming a coach. He built a long and diverse playing career across Europe, featuring for clubs in France, Switzerland, Spain and Russia. Some of his notable teams included:

AS Saint-Etienne

FC Metz

RC Strasbourg

Deportivo Alavas

Lausanne-Sport

Dynamo Moscow (loan)

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He also earned caps for the Senegal national team, scoring goals during the early 2000s and participating in the 2002 World Cup cycle. His international experience later became a key foundation for his coaching philosophy.

When did Pape Thiaw make his debut for Senegal?

Pape Thiaw made his debut for the Senegal national team in 2001. He went on to collect 16 international caps and scored 5 goals for the national team between 2001 and 2003.

During this period, he was part of a generation that helped Senegal establish itself as a rising force in African soccer. His international career also included participation in major tournaments and qualification campaigns.

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Pape Thiaw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He made his coaching debut with Senegal’s national setup in 2023, when he first took charge as interim head coach of the Senegal A’ team, before later becoming full head coach in December 2024.

His first major coaching milestone came in January–February 2023, when he led Senegal’s local-based national team and immediately delivered results at international level. That successful interim spell helped establish his credibility.

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By December 13, 2024, he was officially appointed head coach of Senegal’s senior national team, marking the full transition from former player to top-level international manager.

Career highlights of Pape Thiaw

Early rise in France with Saint-Etienne and Istres (1998–2000): Pape Thiaw began his professional journey in France, debuting with AS Saint-Etienne before moving to FC Istres, where he started to get more consistent minutes. These early years were key for his development as a striker adapting to European soccer after arriving from Senegal at a young age.

Breakout season at Lausanne-Sport (2000–2001): One of his first real breakthrough moments came in Switzerland with Lausanne-Sport, where he scored regularly and established himself as a reliable forward. His performances there opened the door to bigger European leagues and raised his profile as an emerging attacking talent.

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Ligue 1 experience with Strasbourg and Metz (2001–2004): Thiaw competed in France’s top division with RC Strasbourg and FC Metz, where he showed his ability to perform at a higher level. His time at Metz was particularly productive, highlighted by strong goal contributions that helped him secure a move to Spain later in his career.

Loan spell at Dynamo Moscow (2002): During his Strasbourg period, he was loaned to Dynamo Moscow in Russia, gaining experience in a completely different soccer environment. He managed to score and adapt quickly despite the short spell, adding versatility to his career path.

Key years at Deportivo Alaves in La Liga (2004–2007): One of the most important stages of his career came in Spain with Deportivo Alaves, where he played in both La Liga and the Segunda División. He contributed goals in competitive matches and became part of a squad fighting between top-flight survival and promotion battles.

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Loan moves and late-career consistency (Lorca, Créteil, Atletico Ciudad): After Alaves, Thiaw continued his career in Spain and France with clubs like Lorca Deportiva, US Creteil, and Atletico Ciudad. Despite moving frequently, he maintained solid scoring numbers, especially in lower divisions where he remained an effective forward.

Senegal national team (2001–2003): At international level, Thiaw earned 16 caps and scored 5 goals for Senegal. He was part of the national setup during a historic era that included the 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign, where Senegal reached the quarterfinals and shocked the soccer world.

2002 World Cup cycle and historic Senegal generation: He belonged to the same golden generation that elevated Senegal on the global stage. Even if he wasn’t always a starter, his presence in the squad during the World Cup cycle places him in one of the most iconic chapters of African soccer history.

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Transition into coaching and rapid rise in Senegal: After retiring in 2015, Thiaw moved into coaching, starting at ASC Niarry Tally before joining Senegal’s national setup. His breakthrough as a coach came when he led Senegal to victory in the African Nations Championship (CHAN), proving his ability to manage at international level.

CHAN 2022 title as head coach of Senegal A: One of his biggest achievements as a manager came in 2022, when he guided Senegal’s local-based national team to the CHAN title, defeating Algeria in the final. This success cemented his reputation as one of the rising coaches in African soccer.

Head coach of Senegal national team (2024–present): In 2024, Thiaw was appointed head coach of Senegal’s senior national team. Since then, he has led the squad through major competitions, including World Cup qualification campaigns, marking his evolution from player to top-level international manager.