Who’s the oldest player to score a goal in FIFA World Cup history?

Before the FIFA World Cup records were shaped by veteran icons like Roger Milla and Cristiano Ronaldo, the tournament has already seen unforgettable moments where experience defied time.

Cameroon legend Roger Milla, known as “The Old Lion”, is officially the oldest player to score a goal in FIFA World Cup history, finding the back of the net at the age of 42 years and 39 days.

The iconic forward set the historic benchmark during the 1994 World Cup in the United States, scoring his side’s lone goal in a group-stage match against Russia. Milla’s record-breaking moment didn’t just happen by accident…

After originally retiring from the national team in 1987, he was famously coaxed back into action for the 1990 tournament in Italy, following a personal phone call from the President of Cameroon.

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Top 10 oldest players to score in a FIFA World Cup

Rank Player Age when scoring Match context 1 Roger Milla 42 years, 39 days USA 1994 – Group stage 2 Pepe 39 years, 283 days Qatar 2022 – Last 16 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 37 years, 292 days Qatar 2022 – Group stage 4 Gunnar Gren 37 years, 236 days Sweden 1958 – Semi-finals 5 Cuauhtémoc Blanco 37 years, 151 days South Africa 2010 – Group stage 6 Felipe Baloy 37 years, 120 days Russia 2018 – Group stage 7 Obdulio Varela 36 years, 279 days Switzerland 1954 – Quarter-finals 8 Martín Palermo 36 years, 227 days South Africa 2010 – Group stage 9 Georges Bregy 36 years, 152 days USA 1994 – Group stage 10 Olivier Giroud 36 years, 71 days Qatar 2022 – Quarter-finals

The story behind Roger Milla’s historic 1994 goal

Roger Milla’s historic goal in 1994 was scored during Cameroon’s final group stage match against Russia at the Stanford Stadium in California, where the veteran striker found the back of the net at 42 years and 39 days old.

While the match itself is often remembered by trivia buffs for Russian forward Oleg Salenko smashing a record of his own by scoring five goals in the 6-1 blowout, his 46th-minute consolation strike ensured his name would be written in gold.

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Coming on as a second-half substitute, the legendary forward only needed one minute on the pitch to outmaneuver the Russian defense and tuck the ball past goalkeeper Stanislav Cherchesov.

What makes the story truly remarkable is that he wasn’t even supposed to be there. After capturing the world’s imagination at the 1990 World Cup in Italy with his brilliant performances and famous corner-flag dance, he had effectively transitioned into the twilight of his career.

However, due to public demand and political pressure back home, he was integrated into the squad for USA ’94. Despite Cameroon’s underwhelming campaign in the US, his strike shattered his own previous record from 1990, proving that age is just a number when it comes to pure goal-scoring instinct.

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Can anyone break Roger Milla’s World Cup record?

Breaking Roger Milla’s record is possible, but it remains one of the most difficult achievements in FIFA World Cup history. The Cameroon legend scored against Russia at the 1994 World Cup when he was 42 years and 39 days old.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2026 (Source: Carlos Rodrigues/Michael Steele — Getty Images)

Still, the chances of the record falling are arguably higher today than they were a decade ago. The 2026 World Cup features an unprecedented number of players aged 40 or older, including Cristiano Ronaldo (41), while stars such as Lionel Messi have continued competing at an elite level well into their late thirties.

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Even Roger Milla himself believes the record will be extremely difficult to surpass, noting that it still has “a few good years left in it”. For now, the man known as “The Old Lion” remains alone at the top of one of the most enduring records.