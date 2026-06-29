Orlando Gill reveals how Paraguay prepared to upset Germany at 2026 World Cup

The man of the hour on the Cinderella team of the 2026 World Cup, Orlando Gill of Paraguay, dropped a powerful statement after La Albirroja knocked Germany out through an unforgettable penalty shootout.

“It’s an incredible feeling. It was a tough game. At times, they were attacking us from every angle, but we managed to hold on. We analyzed every player, every aspect, every little detail,” Gill admitted in an interview after the game at Boston Stadium. “Thank God I was able to save two penalties. We eliminated a world champion. This is dedicated to all the people of Paraguay.”

In addition to the thorough analysis, Gill’s presence played a crucial role in Paraguay’s win over Germany at the 2026 World Cup. The 6-foot-6 goalkeeper, who is impossible to miss because of his height, proved impossible for the Germans to beat. Gill saved two penalties in the shootout, and thanks to Jose Canale’s winner, Paraguay are through to the Round of 16. Paraguay now await their next opponent at the 2026 World Cup.

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Gill stands strong in a penalty shootout, again

The 26-year-old goalkeeper shocked the world with his dominant performance in the penalty shootout. Perhaps Germany didn’t study Gill—who plays for San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina’s top flight—as much as Gill and Paraguay studied the Germans. Maybe that’s why Germany are now eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, while Paraguay are moving on.

Orlando Gill denies Nick Woltemade and celebrates.

Either way, Gill has proven once again his ability to decipher opponents in penalty shootouts. In his last game for San Lorenzo before the World Cup, Gill stopped a penalty in a CONMEBOL Sudamericana matchup against Recoleta of Paraguay.

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Moreover, two games before that, he stopped two penalties in a shootout as well. This time, on a bigger stage and under the eyes of the world, Gill was up to the challenge once again.

Paraguay have found their starting goalkeeper

Gill hadn’t been Paraguay‘s starting goalkeeper during the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. However, a sudden rise in form with his club led him to draw attention from Gustavo Alfaro and the national team coaching staff. Still, many had their doubts about Gill being named the starter.

In fact, legendary goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert put the young netminder on blast after Paraguay’s horrible start to the 2026 World Cup, in which co-hosts the USMNT blew them out of the water with a 4-1 victory.

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Needless to say, Gill—and Paraguay as a whole—have bounced back after the rude awakening and are deservedly in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Not just that, but they are eager for more. “Bring on France or Sweden,” seems to be La Albirroja’s message as they chase yet another “impossible utopia.”