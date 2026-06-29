What is Paraguay’s FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup game vs Germany?

Paraguay not only advanced past the group stage in the 2026 World Cup, but they are climbing their way through FIFA World Rankings.

Paraguay know they are in for a David vs. Goliath showdown against Germany in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup with Diego Gomez missing today’s game. Their current place in the FIFA World Rankings, as well as Germany’s position, reflects just that. Still, La Albirroja aren’t afraid to dream big.

As it stands, Paraguay are No. 37 in the FIFA World Rankings. They entered the 2026 World Cup in 41st place but have climbed the standings thanks to their narrow qualification for the knockout stage.

However, Paraguay’s current standing is only temporary and unofficial. The latest FIFA World Rankings update came on June 11, before the 2026 World Cup began. The rankings won’t be updated again until the tournament ends on July 19. Thus, Paraguay’s ranking is subject to change.

Advertisement

A win over Germany would skyrocket Paraguay up the standings, but a loss would cause them to slide down—as well as eliminate them from the 2026 World Cup.

Gustavo Alfaro, head coach of Paraguay.

How did Paraguay reach round of 32 in 2026 World Cup

Paraguay enter the matchup with Germany as heavy underdogs. Gustavo Alfaro’s side has overcome adversity recently, however. After their 4-1 blowout defeat at the hands of the USMNT in their debut, Paraguay defeated Turkiye and tied with Australia. Both times keeping a clean sheet thanks to solid performances from goalkeeper Orlando Gill and the rest of the defense.

Advertisement

Four points were enough for them to advance as one of the eight best third-place teams at the 2026 World Cup. Unfortunately, their path has now crossed with Germany’s, whose lone loss came against another South American side—one Alfaro knows a lot about: Ecuador.

Paraguay vs. Germany: Must-watch TV

But if there’s one thing Paraguayans know nothing about, it’s giving up without putting up a fight. Against Germany, that fighting spirit will be on full display. However, it will also be put to the test. Paraguay will be donning their away jersey, with Germany using their home kit.

Courage can only take you so far in the FIFA World Cup, where the best players in the world leave their mark on every inch of the pitch. Either way, whenever South American and European sides meet, tempers flare and sparks fly. Paraguay’s knockout-round matchup against Germany surely won’t be an exception.