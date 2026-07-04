Paraguay vs France: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 4, 2026

Paraguay squares off with France at the Philadelphia Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. Mbappe's team faces the tough Paraguayan side that just eliminated Germany. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Paraguay vs France Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Paraguay vs France in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Paraguay vs France for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France and Paraguay meet in one of the standout Round of 16 matchups, bringing together two completely different styles. France has dominated with its explosive attack and 13 goals in four matches, including six from Kylian Mbappe.

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Paraguay has reached this stage through defensive discipline and physical play, fresh off a historic upset over four-time champion Germany. Now, the South Americans will try to deliver another surprise by knocking out one of the tournament favorites.

Julio Enciso of Paraguay – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Paraguay vs France: Predicted Lineups

Paraguay (4-3-2-1): Anthony Gill, Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, Agustín Canobbio Canale, Júnior Alonso; Mathías Galarza, Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez; Miguel Almirón, Julio Enciso; Gabriel Ávalos.

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France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Paraguay vs France match?

The match kicks off today, July 4, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM