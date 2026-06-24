What is Brazil’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Scotland?

Brazil and Scotland, both in need of a victory, face off on the final matchday of Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil and Scotland head into the final matchday of Group C at the 2026 World Cup still with a chance to top the group. The Selecao, currently ranked 5th in the FIFA World Ranking, are considered the stronger contenders, although their opponents also remain in contention.

The Tartan Army, meanwhile, sit 40th in the FIFA World Ranking. The gap between the two sides, at least on paper, is clearly in favor of the five-time world champions.

Despite his recent injury, Brazil are confident that Raphinha will not exit the World Cup. Could he be available for the knockout stage if Carlo Ancelotti’s side manages to qualify?

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Brazil target a sixth World Cup title

As the most successful soccer nation on the planet, Brazil are constantly driven by the obsession to capture their elusive sixth star and cement their status as an unmatched powerhouse. The Selecao have already written some of the most glorious chapters in sports history, lifting the prestigious trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

Vinicius Jr of Brazil.

From the magical breakthrough of a teenage Pele to Ronaldo’s redemption story in Yokohama, every single triumph has shaped the country’s identity. Now, with a new generation of world-class talent, Brazil aim to break their longest championship drought since the late 20th century and bring the World Cup trophy back home, proving once again why they are the absolute masters of the jogo bonito.

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What’s next for Brazil?

If Brazil defeat Scotland, they will move on to 7 points and wait for the result of Morocco’s match. If the African side also wins, goal difference will determine who finishes first, as their head-to-head meeting ended in a draw.

If Carlo Ancelotti’s side finishes top of the group, it will face the runner-up from Group F in the Round of 32. If it finishes second, it will instead meet the Group F winners.