Why are Pervis Estupinan and Kendry Paez not starting for Ecuador vs Ivory Coast today in 2026 World Cup?

Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece has dropped a lineup bombshell for La Tri's 2026 World Cup Group E opener against Ivory Coast, leaving star left-back Pervis Estupinan and teenage phenom Kendry Paez out of the starting eleven.

Ecuador and Ivory Coast are locked in to launch their Group E campaigns today at the 2026 World Cup, and you can follow everything that will happen in our live blog. However, the pre-match headlines belong entirely to La Tri head coach Sebastian Beccacece, who shocked pundits and fans alike by leaving Pervis Estupinan and Kendry Paez out of the starting lineup.

Despite neither player carrying a definitive injury or fitness designation, both Estupinan and Paez will start on the bench as a tactical choice, though reports hint at a minor physical complication for the teenage Paez. It remains a stunning gamble to omit two of the nation’s biggest stars from the confirmed XI, while Ivory Coast roll out a full-strength lineup.

Beccacece has opted to shift his tactical blueprint for this opening match, deploying Pedro Vite on the left flank to fill the massive void left by Estupinan, while Gonzalo Plata gets the nod on the right wing in place of Páez.

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With these two massive tactical adjustments locked in, the Ecuadorian fanbase is anxious but hopeful that their squad can topple the African giants. The South Americans certainly don’t lack confidence, carrying immense momentum into the tournament following an impressive victory over France in their final pre-World Cup friendly.

🇪🇨 HOY INICIA EL SUEÑO DE TODOS 🇪🇨



🆚🇨🇮

⌚18H00 (ECU)

🏆COPA MUNDIAL DE LA FIFA

📅Fecha 1 – Fase de Grupos

🏟️Lincoln Financial Field#UnSoloEcuador 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/Z1v2LRCPQA — La Tri 🇪🇨 (@LaTri) June 14, 2026

What could be Ecuador losing by not having Estupinan and Paez?

Estupinan is highly regarded as one of the premier attacking left-backs in international soccer. His relentless overlapping runs, elite crossing ability, and natural understanding with central midfielders like Moises Caicedo form the engine of Ecuador’s wide progression.

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Paez provides the necessary unpredictability, press-resistance, and spatial awareness required in a fluid No. 10 role. He serves as the primary bridge connecting defensive recoveries to veteran striker Enner Valencia.

Ecuador’s starting XI against Ivory Coast

Even without their two dynamic catalysts in the opening lineup, Ecuador still boast elite quality on the pitch, anchored by Caicedo and Piero Hincapie—two of the nation’s premier stars currently thriving in Europe.

Furthermore, La Tri will lean on the creativity of Plata out wide and the veteran presence of Enner Valencia leading the line, aiming to exploit spaces and strike early against an Ivorian side that features rising star Ousmane Diomandé anchoring the defense from the opening whistle.