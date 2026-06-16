Why is Randal Kolo Muani not playing at the 2026 World Cup for France?

Randal Kolo Muani’s role in the France setup under Didier Deschamps has become increasingly uncertain, with competition from Kylian Mbappe and a reshaped attack raising questions ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Randal Kolo Muani is not part of the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being left out of Deschamps’ final 26-man selection. The decision came as France opted for a refreshed attacking group with players in better recent form.

The forward struggled for consistency at club level throughout the 2025–26 season. Reports from the French camp indicate that his lack of regular impact in top-level competition was a decisive factor in the final evaluation.

They moved forward without him in their rotation, reinforcing a new offensive structure built around in-form options such as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. The omission has become one of the most discussed selection calls.

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What was Randal Kolo Muani’s form before the 2026 World Cup?

Randal Kolo Muani arrived at the 2026 World Cup in mixed and declining club form, which heavily influenced his exclusion from France’s final squad. His performances during the 2025–26 season were inconsistent.

Randal Kolo Muani controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2025 third place match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

He has limited goal contributions for Tottenham Hotspur during his loan spell, while France coach Didier Deschamps increasingly favored in-form attacking alternatives such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise.

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At club level, his output was below expectations for a France striker. He had a low goal return and had a reduced influence in attack, scoring only a handful of goals across the season and showing limited consistency in Premier League matches.

Has Randal Kolo Muani been injured before the tournament?

Injuries played a major role in disrupting his momentum leading into the World Cup. The most significant setback came in November 2025, when Kolo Muani suffered a fractured jaw during a match against Manchester United.

The injury forced him to withdraw from international duty and required recovery time that temporarily halted his season. He also dealt with earlier fitness issues during his career, including recurring knocks.

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What does this mean for France’s attack at the 2026 World Cup?

Kolo Muani’s absence (or reduced role) significantly reshaped France’s attacking depth and tactical profile. France entered the tournament with a more fluid, technically oriented front line, relying less on a traditional striker profile.

Didier Deschamps shifted toward a system emphasizing movement, creativity and wide attacking combinations. In practical terms, this means:

Less aerial presence and direct target-man play

More pace-driven, interchanging forward rotations

Increased reliance on Mbappe as both scorer and focal point

Tactical flexibility, but less physical reference point in the box

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When was the last time Randal Kolo Muani played for France?

Randal Kolo Muani’s last appearance for France came on 29 March 2026, in a friendly match against Colombia at the Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. He came off the bench but did not score in France’s 3–1 win.

He came off the bench in the second half during the win, replacing Maghnes Akliouche as Didier Deschamps used the match to rotate his attacking options ahead of the 2026 World Cup. That game ended up being his final cap.

What happened before that match?

Kolo Muani’s international situation leading into that appearance was unstable. This reflected his overall status in the squad… still valued, but no longer central to the attacking hierarchy.

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