Ferran Torres netted the extra-time winner for Spain in their 2026 World Cup final triumph over Argentina, later admitting that Lionel Messi's looming presence kept the European champions under intense pressure throughout the match.

Ferran Torres scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina. After the match, the forward admitted that Lionel Messi’s presence applied constant pressure on the European side throughout the game.

“Destiny was written—it was meant for us to win, far away from our people,” Ferran Torres said. “All finals are tough. When you’re facing Messi, that nervousness naturally sets in. I’ve been heavily criticized throughout the World Cup, but as I’ve said before, destiny was already written.”

Emiliano Martinez endured a demanding match, making several key saves to keep Argentina in the contest. However, in extra time and down a player, it was impossible for him to stop a brilliant finish by Ferran Torres, which secured the lone goal in Spain’s victory.

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