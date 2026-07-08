How much prize money did the USMNT earn for reaching the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup?

Although the USMNT closed out its participation at the 2026 World Cup with an absolute disastrous showing against Belgium, that took nothing away from the Americans' tournament earnings.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) saw its dream run at the 2026 World Cup come to an abrupt and controversial end. In the end, FIFA lifting Folarin Balogun’s suspension did the Stars and Stripes no favors, as Belgium mocked the USA over the Balogun situation, adding insult to injury after a whopping 4-1 victory in Seattle.

Although the final chapter stains the overall story, the United States laid the groundwork for more—and better—World Cup appearances in the future. Moreover, the USMNT is taking home a significant financial reward for its effort on home soil.

Needless to say, it doesn’t come close to how much the Americans could’ve earned had they reached the later stages, but it’s far from peanuts and pocket change, either.

Advertisement

As reported by USMNT insider Larry Henry Jr., the United States Men’s National Team is set to receive $16 million for their participation in the 2026 World Cup, in which they reached the Round of 16 before being eliminated by Belgium.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

Prize money distribution

The funds are sent to the national soccer federations, not directly to the players. In this case, the U.S. Soccer Federation receives the $16 million prize for the USMNT’s elimination in the second round of the knockout stage.

Advertisement

As reported by Henry Jr., the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in place within the federation states that half of the prize money will be allocated to the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT).

However, there’s a catch. The federation retains 20% of the prize money (i.e. $3.2 million), while the remaining 80% is split between the men’s and women’s teams. All in all, Christian Pulisic, leading goalscorer Folarin Balogun, German-born Malik Tillman, and the rest of the USMNT will receive $6.4 million, which will be distributed across the board.

For Balogun, the share he gets may come in handy to pay his fine, which FIFA revealed despite lifting his suspension. As for the remaining $6.4 million will go to the women’s team. The current CBA was agreed upon in 2022 and is set to last through 2028, per Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

USMNT missed out on more money

Had the United States defeated Belgium and reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, they would have been guaranteed a bigger prize. The USA would have secured at least an additional $4 million, as the prize for teams eliminated in the quarterfinals is $20 million.

Still, the Stars and Stripes were never in soccer’s biggest tournament for the money, but for glory instead. Seeing as they failed to record the best World Cup finish in USA history, there may be no check big enough to ease the pain that extends from sea to shining sea.