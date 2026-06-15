Why Edinson Cavani isn’t playing for Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup

Uruguay expect to have a great run in the 2026 World Cup, but they do so without a star, and the question arises: Why is Edinson Cavani not playing in this edition?

Uruguay will begin a new campaign in the 2026 World Cup, facing Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Spain in the group stage. Ahead of the World Cup debut, coach Marcelo Bielsa opted not to count on Edinson Cavani, one of their great figures and benchmarks in the attack, just like Luis Suarez, who is also not part of it.

Cavani suffered lumbar injuries throughout the year that required special treatments and even surgical interventions. Beyond the injuries, Cavani does not play because he retired from the national team on May 30, 2024. Regardless, his injuries and the lack of consideration from Bielsa would have left him out anyway, especially since he has not played with La Celeste since 2022 due to his poor form.

Uruguay look to redeem themselves after failing to qualify from the group stage in Qatar 2022, in a group that at first glance seems accessible. However, it can provide many surprises. This is especially true when analyzing the FIFA ranking of Saudi Arabia, which can be one of their direct rivals.

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Cavani’s history in the World Cups

Edinson Cavani played four World Cups with Uruguay, earning his spot in the middle of the competition during the unforgettable South Africa 2010 tournament. In Russia 2018, he suffered one of the injuries most regretted by the fans of La Celeste.

Edinson Cavani during a Uruguay match.

El Matador has contested 17 matches in World Cups. Consequently, in his last match with Uruguay against Ghana in Qatar 2022, he became the Uruguayan with the most World Cup matches played by surpassing Fernando Muslera.

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Cavani was summoned to play in the 2010 South Africa World Cup. Wearing the number 7 jersey, he was a substitute and did not enter the 0-0 draw against France for the first match of Group A. However, he was later a starter in the following six matches, proving key with his display and sacrifice to cover the entire right flank.

His performances in 2014, 2018, and 2022

In the 2014 World Cup, Cavani played all four matches for Uruguay, now wearing the number 21 jersey, scoring the first goal for La Celeste in this World Cup tournament from a penalty kick. He opened the scoring in the 3-1 defeat against Costa Rica on the first date of Group D. In the second match, he assisted Suarez for the first goal against England.

In Russia 2018, and once again with the number 21 jersey just like in Qatar 2022, Cavani returned as a starter from the beginning of the tournament. He managed to score three goals, marking his best goal-scoring tally in World Cups. Furthermore, in Qatar 2022, Cavani played his final three matches with the Uruguayan national team, reaching a total of 136 appearances across all competitions and friendlies.

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Cavani totaled 17 matches and 5 goals in the World Cups. Previously, in the Under-20 World Cup in Canada 2007, he scored two goals against Spain and Jordan. His senior record consists of six matches and one goal in South Africa 2010, four matches and one goal in Brazil 2014, four matches and three goals in Russia 2018, and three matches with no goals in Qatar 2022.