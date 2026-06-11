Setlist for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony: Every song Shakira, Burna Boy and others played before Mexico vs. South Africa

Shakira, Burna Boy and a star-studded lineup helped kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup in style before Mexico vs. South Africa. From surprise performances to unforgettable moments, here's every song that lit up Estadio Azteca.

The wait for the first whistle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup came with a soundtrack to match the occasion. Before Mexico and South Africa stepped onto the pitch at Estadio Azteca, fans were treated to a star-studded opening ceremony.

Headlining the festivities were Shakira and Burna Boy, who performed Dai Dai live for the first time as the official song of the 2026 World Cup. Their appearance marked her highly anticipated return, 16 years after Waka Waka.

FIFA also brought together an impressive lineup featuring Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules and Mana with the ceremony showcasing tracks from the tournament’s official album.

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Setlist for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony featured performances from Colombian superstar Shakira, Burna Boy, Belinda and many other big artists. This was the complete setlist from the opening show:

Oye Mi Amor by Mana

Partidazo by Danny Ocean

Por Ella by Belinga ft Los Angeles Azules

Que Calor by J Balvin ft El Alfa

I Like It by J Balvin

Dai Dai by Shakira ft Burna Boy

The emotional peak of the ceremony arrived when Shakira and Burna Boy performed Dai Dai live for the first time. FIFA had heavily promoted the collaboration in the days leading up to the tournament.

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The song blends Afrobeats, Latin rhythms and pop influences, aiming to represent the multicultural spirit of the first 48-team World Cup. The ceremony served as much more than a pregame concert.