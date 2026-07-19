Emotional Luis de la Fuente says Spain deserved to beat Argentina earlier at 2026 World Cup final

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke emotionally about how the match developed, stating he believed they should have secured the win earlier against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in a dramatic match decided in extra time of the 2026 World Cup thanks to a goal by Ferran Torres. The contest featured total dominance by Spain throughout the entire match, leaving Argentina without options due to an outstanding tactical display set up by Luis de la Fuente.

De la Fuente was extremely emotional following the final whistle, expressing that Spain deserved to secure the victory without needing extra time. “I think the match should have been decided much earlier. Dibu’s saves kept it from being settled sooner, but this is a World Cup final. Even with 10 players at the end you have to suffer—as much as we like to suffer—we showed that we are prepared for everything,” De la Fuente said.

Above all, the head coach thanked his players, who gave their absolute best to make the dream a reality. “I feel pride for this generation of soccer players who grew with this idea, giving us an example of a group, of a family, great soccer players with exceptional talent. Having accompanied us on this journey is an honor,” De la Fuente added.

Advertisement

“I am very emotional after looking back. We have talked a lot with the players; we prepared everything, everything. They are an example for Spanish sport, for the youth, for Spain.”

Ferran Torres of Spain.

De la Fuente with key decisions

Luis de la Fuente is the master tactical mind behind the best team in the world. He took the reins and guided the team on an upward trajectory throughout this World Cup, ranging from a surprising draw against Cape Verde all the way to reaching their ultimate goal.

Advertisement

His success was capped off by midfielder Rodri winning the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s top player, snatching it away from Lionel Messi in the eyes of many.

De la Fuente completely neutralized Argentina‘s game plan by packing the midfield. He made crucial tactical adjustments, including leaving Pedri out of the lineup and inserting Fabian Ruiz. Furthermore, his late substitutions directly delivered the winning goal, with Nico Williams providing the assist and Ferran Torres emerging as the hero for Spain.

Unfortunately, there is another side to the story in Argentina’s defeat. A tearful Lionel Messi was seen after the match in what marks his final World Cup—and what could potentially be his last appearance with the national team.