Switzerland vs Algeria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 2, 2026

Switzerland plays against Algeria at the BC Place Vancouver in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. A duel between two teams with fairly even strength. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Switzerland vs Algeria Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time 11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Switzerland vs Algeria in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute live on FS1 and Telemundo with most cable or satellite TV services.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, so be sure to tune in and watch every moment.

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Can I watch Switzerland vs Algeria for free?

U.S. fans can watch this matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services provide full match coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Switzerland enters this matchup as the favorite after a strong group-stage run, collecting seven points and highlighting its campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bosnia.

Algeria, however, showed significant improvement against Austria after two uneven performances and has the quality to make this a competitive contest. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, expect a hard-fought battle from both sides.

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Riyad Mahrez of Algeria – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Switzerland vs Algeria: Predicted Lineups

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Lucas Jaquez, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Michel Aebischer Sow, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo.

Algeria (4-2-3-1): Mehdi Zidane; Mohamed Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Aït-Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Farès Chaïbi; Amine Gouiri.

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What time is the Switzerland vs Algeria match?

The match kicks off today, July 2, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM

Central Time: 10:00 PM

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM