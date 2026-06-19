The uniforms Brazil and Haiti are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

It’s a classic David vs. Goliath matchup when Haiti takes the field to battle it out against Brazil in Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup. The ‘Scratch du Oro‘ needs the three points and it couldn’t have a better matchup, though the Caribbean team is not willing to make it a walk in the park for its foes.

Brazil didn’t look as polished in its first game against Morocco, though they avoided defeat. Still, expectations are always sky-high when it comes to Carlo Ancelotti’s side. The ‘Canarinha‘ must not just win, but do it comfortably.

As for Haiti, they played their minds out, but Scotland managed to beat them without really deserving it. Still, for Haiti, they already exceeded expectations and play with nothing to lose.

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Which uniforms are Brazil and Haiti using?

Brazil will use its alternate away kit, which is a navy blue jersey and shot with black socks which looks quite classy. In a full 180-turn, the goalkeeper goes from sobriety to colorful with a magenta/pink jersey.

Brazil vs Haiti kits

Haiti will use its regular full white uniform with some details in blue and red. As for the goalkeeper, a bright yellow uniform will be the chosen one for this game against La Verdeamarela.

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What’s Brazil’s record in the World Cup using blue kit?

Brazil have an overall positive World Cup record using blue. In fact they just have one regulation defeat occurring in 1998, against Norway in a 1-2 debacle. Still, against Haiti, the positives must remain for Brazil’s hopes in this World Cup.