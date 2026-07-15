Lionel Scaloni dismisses refereeing accusations against Argentina, claims being ready for Spain

Lionel Scaloni issued a straightforward statement addressing the accusations towards Argentina and refereeing at the 2026 World Cup. The cherry on top? He sent a message to Spain ahead of the final.

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina survived another test, the ultimate trial. After eliminating England in the semifinals, La Albiceleste gear up for the 2026 World Cup final, where a matchup against Spain awaits. Coming off the 2-1 victory over the Three Lions, Scaloni made something clear about the refereeing narrative.

Much has been said about Argentina’s journey through the 2026 World Cup. After the 3-2 win in the Round of 16, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan accused Lionel Messi and Argentina of being favored. That narrative spread and has clearly been heard by the reigning World Cup champions. However, Scaloni put it all to rest.

“The conversation around us being favored will linger. With VAR it’s difficult to be helped, though. We know it’s not like that, we’re not being helped,” Scaloni said during his press conference before setting his sights on Spain.

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Scaloni and Argentina shift focus to Spain

“Spain are a great team. They deserved to win against France in the semifinals. We had already analyzed them in March, they’ve changed a bit, but they are still a great team and everybody knows how they play. We’re ready,”Scaloni admitted. “It’s going to be a game for people to enjoy.”

Luis De La Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

Argentina and Spain were set to face in the Finalissima (CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions) prior to the 2026 World Cup. However, that game was postponed as the two soccer associations couldn’t agree on a venue and date.

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One way or the other, however, the two sides will meet. And what better stage for them to settle the score than in the World Cup final. For the first time since 1966, Spain and Argentina will go head-to-head in soccer’s biggest tournament.

Storylines to watch in 2026 World Cup final

Refereeing accusations and nonsensical talk aside, the 2026 World Cup final will be one of the biggest games in tournament history. Although that’s saying a lot, it might still be an understatement. Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will face off on a soccer pitch for the first time.

It will also be the first time the reigning European and South American champions meet in a World Cup final. The 2026 World Cup final will also be an all-Spanish-speaking affair—for the first time since 1930, when Uruguay and Argentina met at the inaugural World Cup final.