The uniforms Norway and Ivory Coast are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Ivory Coast and Norway have confirmed the uniforms they will wear for today's 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match in Arlington, Texas.

Norway and Ivory Coast meet today, Tuesday, June 30, at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at stake. Both teams enter the knockout-stage clash after successful group-stage campaigns.

With Norway’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of today’s knockout match, it’s worth noting that the team secured qualification after winning their opening two matches, allowing head coach Stale Solbakken to rotate his squad in the final group-stage game against France.

With several implications if Norway win, draw, or lose against Ivory Coast today, the Scandinavian side will once again rely on their attacking stars, led by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, as they look to continue their impressive return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence.

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Ivory Coast also arrive full of confidence after making history by advancing beyond the World Cup group stage for the first time. The reigning African champions kept two clean sheets in three group matches, showcasing the defensive organization they hope will carry them deeper into the tournament.

Norway players pose for a team photograph. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

What uniforms are Norway wearing today?

Norway will take the field wearing an all-white kit, featuring white shirts, shorts, and socks. The Norwegian goalkeeper will be dressed entirely in yellow. The match officials will wear black uniforms, while the ball attendants will be dressed in dark gray throughout the Round of 32 encounter.

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What uniforms are Ivory Coast wearing today?

Ivory Coast will wear their traditional orange home kit, consisting of orange shirts, shorts, and socks with green accents. Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana is set to wear a full dark green uniform. The team’s substitutes will wear olive green training bibs along the touchline during the match.