Norway’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of 2026 World Cup clash vs Ivory Coast

One of the Round of 32 matchups at the 2026 World Cup features Norway and Ivory Coast as the main protagonists.

Norway finished second in the Group I standings, allowing them to climb the FIFA Ranking. Ahead of their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Ivory Coast, the Vikings sit 23rd in the rankings, one place above Ecuador.

Led by star striker Erling Haaland, Norway climbed eight spots in the standings despite their recent defeat to France. Now sitting on 1,594.04 points, their position could still change depending on whether they win, tie, or lose their upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast sit slightly below their Round of 32 opponent in the FIFA World Ranking. The Elephants are currently ranked 31st with 1,565.47 points after climbing two places in the latest standings.

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Norway seek Round of 16 berth

Norway are aiming for a place in the upcoming stage, but the task will be anything but easy. In front of what is expected to be a packed Dallas Stadium, the Vikings must defeat Ivory Coast to book their spot in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Martin Odegaard #10 of Norway.

The match is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, and if Norway advance, they will face Brazil in the Round of 16. That game is scheduled to be played at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 5, at 4 p.m. ET.