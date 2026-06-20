Uniforms and referee for Netherlands vs Sweden today at the 2026 World Cup

The Netherlands and Sweden face off in their second Group F match of the 2026 World Cup, a crucial game for both teams' hopes of advancing.

Group F of the 2026 World Cup could start to take shape in the second round of matches, featuring a key clash between two European sides. The Netherlands and Sweden may determine much of their tournament future in a match officiated by an English refereeing team.

Michael Oliver will serve as the referee, with Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring acting as assistant referees. South Africa’s Abongile Tom will be the fourth official, while Zakhele Siwela has been appointed as the reserve assistant referee.

On this occasion, the Video Assistant Referee will be Jarred Gillett, while Croatian official Ivan Bebek will serve as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee. Completing the officiating team, Brazil’s Rodolpho Toski has been appointed as the Support Video Assistant Referee.

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The kits of both teams

For this crucial Group F match, the Netherlands will once again wear their home kit, while Sweden, unlike in their opening game, will be dressed entirely in their alternate strip.

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Le Oranje, still seeking their first victory of the tournament, will wear their traditional orange shirt, black shorts, and orange socks. Their goalkeeper will be dressed entirely in green.

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Sweden, currently ranked No. 34 in the FIFA Rankings, will take the field wearing a blue shirt, gold shorts, and blue socks. Their goalkeeper will be dressed entirely in grey.

How did the Netherlands and Sweden perform in their debut?

Both teams had different outcomes in their opening matches: the Netherlands drew 2-2 against Japan in an entertaining encounter, while Sweden defeated Tunisia 4-1 in a dominant performance.