Sweden and Netherlands’ FIFA rankings updated before 2026 World Cup game today

Sweden and the Netherlands meet in a crucial Group F match at the 2026 World Cup. Here's how their latest FIFA rankings compare.

Sweden and the Netherlands are set to face off in a pivotal Group F clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, June 20, at Houston Stadium in Houston. With both teams entering the match after eventful opening performances, the contest could play a major role in determining the group winner and the path to the Round of 32.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Sweden sit at No. 34 with 1,533.19 points. Despite the significant gap in the rankings, both teams have already shown they can be dangerous during the opening week of the tournament.

The Dutch were held to a surprising 2-2 draw by Japan in their opener after surrendering the lead twice, while Sweden delivered one of the most impressive performances of Matchday 1 by defeating Tunisia 5-1. As a result, Sweden currently lead Group F and arrive with momentum, while Ronald Koeman‘s side enters under pressure to secure its first victory of the tournament.

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How does Sweden’s FIFA ranking compare to the Netherlands?

While Sweden arrive ranked 34th in the FIFA standings, the Netherlands enter the match sitting eighth in the world with 1,749.20 points. The Dutch remain one of Europe’s strongest national teams and continue to hold a top‑10 position in the FIFA rankings. However, their draw against Japan exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Sweden’s attack could look to exploit in Houston.

Sweden players huddle during warm up prior. David Ramos/Getty Images

What is at atake in the Group F showdown?

A victory would put either team in a strong position to secure qualification for the Round of 32 heading into the final group-stage match. Sweden can take a major step toward winning the group, while the Netherlands need three points to avoid entering Matchday 3 under additional pressure.

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The matchup also features two teams that have produced entertaining soccer in recent meetings. In six official encounters, the Netherlands have won twice, Sweden once, and three matches have ended in draws, highlighting how closely contested this rivalry has been over the years.