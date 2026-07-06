USA vs Belgium: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup match on July 6, 2026

USA will take on Belgium at the Seattle Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. The home team faces a tough Belgian side led by De Bruyne. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USA vs Belgium Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, July 6, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch USA vs Belgium in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch USA vs Belgium for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The United States enter the Round of 16 full of confidence after a strong group-stage run and a convincing win over Bosnia in the knockout round. Led by Christian Pulisic, the USMNT believe they can continue their tournament journey, but a major challenge awaits.

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Belgium battled through a difficult start to the competition and overcame Senegal in the Round of 32 to reach this stage. With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, both sides will be eager to seize their opportunity in what promises to be a tightly contested matchup.

Kevin de Bruyne of Belgium – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

USA vs Belgium: Predicted Lineups

USA (4-3-3): Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic.

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Belgium (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Hans Vanaken, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere.

What time is the USA vs Belgium match?

The match kicks off today, July 6, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM