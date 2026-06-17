What happens if Colombia win, tie or lose vs Uzbekistan today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Colombia are one of the final teams, alongside Uzbekistan, to make their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debut, and the mathematical advancement scenarios are already taking shape for the Colombian side.

Colombia enter the pitch with a golden opportunity to take control of their 2026 World Cup destiny. Depending on the outcome of its clash against Uzbekistan, the Colombian side could heavily solidify their path to the knockout stage, especially after Portugal and the DR Congo played to a surprise draw in the group’s opening match.

As the higher-seeded team in the FIFA global rankings, Colombia heavily shoulders the burden of expectation against a lower-ranked Uzbek squad. However, the World Cup is defined by unpredictable drama, and recent tournament history has proven that underdogs cannot be taken lightly on this stage.

Uzbekistan are determined to prove that their historic qualification for this World Cup was no fluke. Armed with a deeply disciplined and talented roster, the White Wolves are fully capable of playing spoiler and complicating life for Colombia and the rest of the field in Group K.

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Meanwhile, Colombia are expected to deploy their absolute strongest starting XI, eager to capitalize on Portugal’s unexpected stumble against the Congo, a result that completely upended pre-tournament projections.

James Rodríguez of Colombia controls the ball.

What happens if Colombia beat Uzbekistan?

A victory over Uzbekistan would earn Colombia three crucial points and vault the team into sole possession of first place in Group K. A win would also put them on the brink of securing a spot in the knockout round, a major objective for a federation hungry to replicate its deepest tournament runs after falling short in the Round of 16 back in 2018.

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Additionally, locking up three points and a positive goal differential early on would, at the very worst, position Colombia exceptionally well to advance as one of the top third-place finishers in the expanded tournament format.

What happens if Colombia and Uzbekistan tie?

If the match end in a tie, both teams will walk away with a single point, leaving all four teams in Group K deadlocked following the Portugal-Congo tie. Position in the standings would then be heavily dictated by goals scored.

For both Colombia and Uzbekistan, a split result means that if they finish even on points at the end of the group stage, goal differential will serve as the primary tiebreaker, followed closely by head-to-head results and overall goals scored.

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What happens if Colombia lose to Uzbekistan?

A shocking defeat would leave Colombia empty-handed, while Uzbekistan would pocket three points to seize control of the group. Furthermore, a loss would give Uzbekistan the critical head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the South American side, leaving Colombia with zero margin for error moving forward.

Colombia shift their focus to a June 23 showdown against DR Congo before closing out their World Cup group stage campaign in a high-stakes finale against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on June 27.