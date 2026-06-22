What do Lionel Messi, Argentina need against Austria today to qualify for 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

Lionel Messi and Argentina are gearing up for a high-stakes Group Stage Matchday 2 clash against Austria, with anticipation building as the reigning champions look to punch their ticket to the knockout rounds with a decisive victory.

Today marks a massive opportunity for Argentina and Lionel Messi to punch their ticket to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. A decisive victory over Austria in their second Group J fixture would put La Albiceleste on the verge of officially securing a spot in the Round of 32.

A win today would virtually lock up the top spot in the group standings for Argentina. Furthermore, if Algeria defeat Jordan in the group’s other matchup, the reigning world champions will automatically punch their ticket to the next phase of the tournament with a game to spare.

Because head-to-head results serves as FIFA’s primary tiebreaker for the group stage—followed by goal difference—a second consecutive victory would put Argentina in complete control of Group J, effectively leaving Austria and Algeria to battle for survival.

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In addition to securing the three points, there are other potential scenarios confirmed for the development of this matchup. Also, their clinical 3-0 masterclass against Algeria in the opener already have them sitting pretty atop the group table with a healthy plus-three goal differential.

Messi to lead Argentina against Austria

With Messi pulling the strings, Argentina will unleash their full attacking prowess against the Austrians. Given the immense high-stakes nature of the matchup, La Albiceleste are expected to field their absolute strongest starting XI to seize control of the game from the opening whistle.

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Emi Martinez will once again anchor the defense in goal. The Albiceleste faithful are banking on another stellar performance from the Aston Villa shot-stopper, as keeping a clean sheet is vital to maintaining that crucial goal-differential advantage mandated by FIFA regulations for the tournament in North America.

With both starting lineups locked in, Messi looks to keep Argentina’s title defense firmly on track in the 2026 World Cup. Fresh off a dominant 3-0 opening win over Algeria, his supporting cast is fully prepared to deliver another marquee victory and keep the dream of back-to-back world titles alive.