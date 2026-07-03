Vozinha’s profile: Who is Cape Verde’s goalkeeper? Age, height, social media and more

Vozinha has been at the heart of Cape Verde's rise in international soccer, establishing himself as one of the Blue Sharks' most experienced and reliable players throughout his career.

Vozinha has spent years as one of the pillars of Cape Verde‘s national team, but his reputation reached a new level after the Blue Sharks’ historic run to the FIFA World Cup. The veteran goalkeeper became a global talking point.

He has represented clubs across Angola, Moldova, Portugal, Cyprus and Slovakia while earning more than 90 caps for his country. He he has established himself as Cape Verde’s longtime No. 1 goalkeeper thanks to his shot-stopping ability.

As one of the most recognizable faces in Cape Verdean soccer, he continues to inspire fans while adding new chapters to an already remarkable career. Also, he continues to make history as one of the oldest players at the World Cup.

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How old is Vozinha?

Vozinha is 40 years old. The Cape Verde goalkeeper, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, was born on June 3, 1986, in Mindelo, on the island of Sao Vicente. He has continued to perform at a high level for both club and country.

Vozinha before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

His experience has made him one of the leaders of Cape Verde’s national team, and he gained worldwide recognition during the 2026 FIFA World Cup thanks to a series of standout performances.

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How tall is Vozinha?

Vozinha stands 6-foot-2 (1.89 m) tall. His height, combined with his athleticism and positioning, has been one of the key strengths throughout his career as a goalkeeper.

A right-footed shot-stopper, he has built a reputation for his reflexes, command of the penalty area and ability to deliver in high-pressure matches. Those qualities were on full display during Cape Verde’s historic World Cup campaign.

Vozinha’s family

Vozinha comes from a family with strong ties to soccer. His younger brother, Delmiro Dias, is also a professional soccer player, making the sport a central part of the family’s life.

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He has also spoken publicly about the important role his parents played in his journey. His father named him Josimar after Brazilian defender Josimar, who starred at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, reflecting the family’s passion.

During the 2026 World Cup, he became emotional after revealing that his mother was initially unable to attend Cape Verde’s opening match because of visa issues. She was later able to travel to the United States and watch her son.

Vozinha’s social media

Vozinha is active on Instagram under the username @vozinha1. His account features photos from matches, training sessions, moments with the Cape Verde national team and personal updates from his career.

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His social media presence exploded during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After his Player of the Match performance against Spain, his Instagram following surged from roughly 50,000 followers to 17.6 million in just a matter of days.

When did Vozinha make his debut for Cape Verde?

Vozinha made his senior debut for the Cape Verde national team in 2012. Since then, he has become one of the country’s most-capped players, representing the Blue Sharks in FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Vozinha hugs Ryan Mendes during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match (Source: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

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He established himself as Cape Verde’s first-choice goalkeeper, helping the national team qualify for multiple editions of the Africa Cup of Nations before playing a leading role in the country’s historic qualification. His leadership eventually earned him the role of vice-captain.

Which club does Vozinha play for?

Vozinha is currently without a club after leaving Portuguese side GD Chaves in the summer of 2026. He spent two seasons with the club after joining from Slovak outfit AS Trencin. He enjoyed a career that took him across several countries.

He played for Batuque FC and CS Mindelense in Cape Verde, Progresso in Angola, Zimbru Chisinau in Moldova, Gil Vicente in Portugal, AEL Limassol in Cyprus and AS Trencin in Slovakia.

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Vozinha’s career highlights

Qualified for Cape Verde’s first-ever FIFA World Cup: Vozinha was one of the team’s leaders during the qualifying campaign, helping the Blue Sharks reach the tournament for the first time in the nation’s history.

Starred in Cape Verde’s World Cup debut against Spain: He produced seven saves and kept a clean sheet in a memorable 0-0 draw, earning Player of the Match honors and worldwide recognition.

Represented Cape Verde in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments: Vozinha has appeared at AFCON in 2013, 2015, 2021 and 2023, cementing his status as one of the country’s greatest goalkeepers.

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Won the Cypriot First Division with AEL Limassol: During his five-year spell in Cyprus, he helped AEL capture the 2021-22 league title, one of the biggest club honors of his career.

Became one of Cape Verde’s most-capped players: With more than 90 international appearances, Vozinha ranks among the most experienced soccer players in the history of the national team.

Became a global social media sensation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup: His heroics against Spain caused his Instagram following to increase by millions in just days, making him one of the breakout stars of the tournament.