During the match between Canada and Morocco, Ismael Saibari of Morocco was substituted very early in the 2026 World Cup encounter.

During the Round of 16 clash between Morocco and Canada, a match defining their survival in the 2026 World Cup, the worst happened for the team led by Achraf Hakimi as it lost Ismael Saibari to a first-half substitution.

The incident occurred in the 22nd minute on a play where Saibari was disputing the ball against Luc De Fougerolles. In what was his very first run and involvement in the match, Saibari felt what appeared to be muscular discomfort, prompting an immediate change on the pitch.

Saibari was seen lamenting as the substitution was processed and the medical staff entered the field of play, fully aware that a muscular injury could rule him out for the remainder of the World Cup. Soufiane Rahimi ultimately replaced him.

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Saibari’s promising future

Despite the injury and the tough blow it would represent for Morocco should they advance to the quarterfinals and remain in a good position in the FIFA ranking—where a potential matchup against either Paraguay or France awaits—this remains a brutal loss on what is already a complicated path to the final. This objective remains pending for them.

Ismael Saibari of Morocco

On a brighter note for Moroccan soccer, Bayern Munich have signed Morocco’s World Cup standout Ismael Saibari from Dutch champion PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of around $63 million.

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The 25-year-old Saibari signed a contract through June 2031 and will wear the No. 34 jersey at Bayern, the Bavarian powerhouse announced Wednesday. Saibari chose the number in tribute to his friend Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed on the field during a friendly match between Ajax and Werder Bremen in July 2017.

Performance in the 2026 World Cup

Saibari has scored three goals in four games for Morocco at the World Cup, helping the Atlas Lions reach the Round of 16 against Canada. His shootout winner was the difference against the Netherlands on Monday.