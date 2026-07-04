Morocco’s path to potential final in updated 2026 World Cup bracket after beating Canada

Morocco defeated Canada in a hard-fought match at Houston Stadium and dreams of reaching the 2026 World Cup final.

Morocco had to work harder than expected, but they overcame Canada 3-0 to secure the first spot in the quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions will now turn their attention to the matchup between Paraguay and France, where their next opponent will be determined.

This intriguing match will be the first 2026 World Cup quarterfinal to be played. It is scheduled to take place at Boston Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

The furthest Morocco have ever advanced at a FIFA World Cup are the semifinals, achieved at Qatar 2022. They were defeated by France in the last four before falling to Croatia in the third-place match, finishing in a historic fourth place.

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Morocco’s path to a potential World Cup final

Difficult? Absolutely. Impossible? Not at all. Morocco dream of making a historic run and reaching the World Cup final for the first time in the nation’s history.

Achraf Hakimi #2 of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match

If Morocco reach the semifinals, four formidable opponents could stand in their way, including one former World Cup champion. Spain, Portugal, the United States, or Belgium are all potential opponents on the road to the final.

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Looking ahead to a potential final, Mohamed Ouahbi’s side could face one of the following opponents: Brazil, Norway, Mexico, England, Argentina, Egypt, Colombia or Switzerland.

Morocco’s road to the Quarterfinals

In the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Morocco delivered a standout, undefeated performance to finish second in Group C with seven points, right behind Brazil on goal difference. The Atlas Lions kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil, followed by a disciplined 1-0 victory over Scotland.

They wrapped up the initial phase in style with an exciting 4-2 win against Haiti, showcasing their offensive prowess and securing a smooth transition into the knockout stages.

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In the Round of 32, Morocco advanced via a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands. Now, Azzedine Ounahi was the hero in Houston, scoring a brace, along with a last-minute goal from Rahimi that sealed Canada’s elimination.