Canada’s historic run at the 2026 World Cup has come to an end after a 3-0 defeat to Morocco in the Round of 16. The result is especially painful because the Canadians controlled much of the first half and created several promising chances but failed to capitalize.

That missed opportunity proved costly against an experienced Moroccan side. Azzedine Ounahi broke the deadlock in the 50th minute after capitalizing on Canada’s first major defensive mistake of the match.

The Moroccan midfielder struck again in the 82nd minute to seal the victory and send the Atlas Lions into the quarterfinals. When everything was decided, Soufiane Rahimi scored the third goal (90+8′). Although the elimination hurts, Canada’s 2026 campaign will still be remembered as the greatest World Cup performance in the nation’s history.

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Is Canada out of the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. Canada has officially been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing 3-0 to Morocco in Houston. Despite the disappointment, Canada’s overall World Cup campaign was a historic success.

As one of the tournament’s host nations, the Canadians reached the Round of 16 for the first time ever after advancing from the group stage and defeating South Africa in the Round of 32.

Considering how well Canada played for long stretches against Morocco, many supporters will feel the team was capable of reaching the quarterfinals. They did it without Alphonso Davies.

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What’s next for Canada?

Canada’s attention now turns to the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where Jesse Marsch’s squad will aim to compete for another regional title. Beyond that, Canadian supporters will be hoping for another invitation to the 2028 Copa América, a tournament that would provide invaluable experience as this talented generation continues to mature on the international stage.