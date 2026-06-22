Confirmed lineups with Lionel Messi for Argentina vs Austria for 2026 World Cup

Argentina, with Lionel Messi as the main star, face Austria at the Dallas Stadium in the second matchday of Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina aim to build on what it achieved days ago in their opening match against Algeria, and to do so they must beat Austria at the Dallas Stadium. With Lionel Messi once again leading the team as the captain, this is the confirmed lineup Lionel Scaloni will field:

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Thiago Almada, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine manager will field almost the same team that won 3–0 in their 2026 World Cup debut, with Lautaro Martinez as a starter in the attack. Follow our live blog of Argentina vs Austria for updates!

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Confirmed lineup for Austria

The clash between Austria and Argentina heated up before kickoff, with the Austrian goalkeeper choosing Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. Now, the Europeans will have to prove on the pitch whether they can get the better of the Argentine No. 10 and the rest of his teammates.

Marcel Sabitzer of Austria.

To do so, this is the confirmed lineup that German coach Ralf Rangnick will field to take on the reigning world champions and build on Austria’s victory over Jordan.

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Alexander Schlager, Stefan Posch, Philipp Kevin Danso, David Alaba; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch

Argentina vs. Austria: Essential match information

Argentina and Austria will kick off Matchday 2 in Group J at Dallas Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. With kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM ET, both teams will take the field wearing their traditional home kits.

The team coached by Lionel Scaloni will take the field wearing its iconic sky blue and white striped jersey, paired with black shorts. Austria, meanwhile, will sport its traditional red kit with black sleeves and white shorts.