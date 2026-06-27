Who is the referee for England vs Panama today in 2026 World Cup?

England and Panama meet in the final Group L match of the 2026 World Cup with plenty still at stake for the Three Lions. Ghana and Croatia have also huge implications in this sector.

England is looking to secure first place in the group and improve its path through the knockout stage, while Panama, already eliminated, is hoping to finish its tournament with the nation’s first-ever World Cup victory. What happens today will have more implications for England than for Panama.

FIFA has appointed an experienced officiating crew from Qatar to oversee today’s match between England and Panama at New York New Jersey Stadium. In fact, he already was in charge of the game between Portugal and DR Congo.

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Who is the referee for England vs Panama?

The referee for today’s World Cup match is Abdulrahman Al Jassim of Qatar. Al Jassim is one of Asia’s most experienced international officials and has previously taken charge of major FIFA and AFC competitions. The referee will be wearing a black uniform, while England will don their red shirt as Panama wear their white kit.

Full referees crew for England vs Panama

The complete referee team for England vs Panama. Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim (Qatar). Assistant Referee 1: Taleb Almarri (Qatar). Assistant Referee 2: Saoud Almaqaleh (Qatar). Fourth Official: Sandro Schaerer (Switzerland). Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Stephane de Almeida (Switzerland).