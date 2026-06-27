Why isn’t Declan Rice starting today for England vs Panama at 2026 World Cup?

Discover why Declan Rice isn’t in the starting lineup for England’s match against Panama at the 2026 World Cup, including the factors behind Thomas Tuchel’s decision for this key Group L game.

Declan Rice will begin England‘s final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L match against Panama at New York/New Jersey Stadium on the bench after manager Thomas Tuchel decided not to include the midfielder in the starting lineup. England enter the match already qualified for the Round of 32, while Panama has been eliminated from the tournament.

According to The Sun, Rice is being rested as a precaution after dealing with hamstring and calf complaints leading up to the match. A win or even a draw against Panama would guarantee Tuchel’s side first place in Group L.

England opened the tournament with a 4-2 victory over Croatia before playing to a scoreless draw against Ghana, results that left the Three Lions in control of first place in Group L. Panama, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to both Ghana and Croatia and can no longer advance to the Round of 32.

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Why is Declan Rice on the bench against Panama?

Rice’s absence from England’s starting lineup is part of Thomas Tuchel’s rotation plan rather than a disciplinary or injury issue. With qualification already secured, the manager has opted to rest the midfielder to preserve his fitness for the knockout stage and give other players a chance to feature.

Ready to take on Panama ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/wDrBUClrnx — England (@England) June 27, 2026

What does Rice’s absence mean for England?

Although Rice isn’t starting and even Reece James isn’t playing today, England still have enough depth in midfield as they look to finish the group stage with another positive result. The match also gives Tuchel an opportunity to evaluate other options before the knockout rounds begin.

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A strong performance against Panama would allow England to carry momentum into the Round of 32 while preserving one of their key players for the matches that matter most.