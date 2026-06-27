Are Panama out of 2026 World Cup after loss today vs England?

Panama's 2026 World Cup journey is over after a third straight defeat, but the final standings don't tell the whole story.

Panama have been officially eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to England in their final Group L match. The defeat means Los Canaleros finish the tournament with zero points after three consecutive losses, bringing their World Cup campaign to an end before the knockout stage.

Although the results were disappointing, Panama’s performances told a more competitive story than the standings suggest, with the team remaining in the fight for long stretches of each match.

Furthermore, Panama couldn’t get their first win in World Cup history. However, the image on the field was great showing huge progress compared to what happened in Qatar 2022.

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How did Panama perform at the 2026 World Cup?

Panama opened the tournament with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ghana before falling again 1-0 to Croatia in their second group-stage match. The Central American side then closed their campaign with a 2-0 loss with England, finishing fourth in Group L without earning a point. Those three defeats officially ended Panama’s hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

Were Panama better than their record suggests in 2026 WC?

In many ways, yes. Despite finishing the tournament with zero points, Panama competed hard in all three matches and never stopped fighting against stronger opponents. That competitive spirit gives the team positives to build on even if the final standings paint a difficult picture.

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What’s next for Panama?

The focus now shifts to rebuilding ahead of future international competitions such as Gold Cup and maybe Copa America. While Panama leave the 2026 World Cup without points, the experience gained against elite opposition could prove valuable as the national team prepares for the next World Cup cycle and upcoming regional tournaments.

Did England qualify for next round in 2026 World Cup?

Yes. England qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 as the winner of Group L. The Three Lions finished on top of the standings after an impressive group-stage campaign, earning the favorable position in the knockout bracket that comes with winning the group. Their first-place finish also keeps them on course as one of the tournament favorites heading into the elimination rounds.