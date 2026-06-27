What is Panama’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs England today?

Panama have been one of the biggest losers in the live FIFA World Ranking during the 2026 World Cup.

Panama arrive to their final match of the 2026 World Cup looking to finish the tournament on a positive note despite already being eliminated from Group L even after solid performances.

The Central American side suffered defeats against Ghana and Croatia, results that not only ended their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 but also caused a significant drop in the FIFA World Ranking.

However, a shocking win against a powerhouse such as England could produce a a huge boost for Panama. They want their first victory in World Cup history and that might impact their final place in the ranking.

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What is Panama’s current FIFA ranking?

Panama are currently ranked No. 42 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,489.05 points. Since the start of the 2026 World Cup, Los Canaleros have dropped eight places, making them one of the biggest ranking fallers of the tournament.

How many FIFA ranking points have Panama lost?

Panama lost 33.83 FIFA ranking points after their narrow 1-0 defeat to Ghana in the opening match. The team’s second loss, this time against Croatia, cost another 16.27 points. Those two defeats combined explain Panama’s sharp decline in the live FIFA rankings.