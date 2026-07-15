What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup semifinal vs England?

Argentina are one win away from the 2026 World Cup Final, but must first get past rival England in the semifinals. The Albiceleste enter the matchup with added momentum, knowing their FIFA ranking climbed following their quarterfinal victory over Switzerland.

The 2026 World Cup is about to deliver one of the most highly anticipated chapters in tournament history. Exactly 40 years after their legendary battle in Mexico City, heavyweights Argentina and England will square off today with a spot in the World Cup final on the line, a thrilling echo of their iconic 1986 clash.

Ahead of this high-stakes matchup, Argentina currently sit at No. 3 in the FIFA world rankings with 1,943.47 points. Only Spain and France rank higher on the global stage, and the newly crowned finalists from Spain are already waiting to face the winner of today’s blockbuster semifinal.

One of the primary storylines dominating the British press in recent days centers on Lionel Messi’s record with the referee designated for today’s game. FIFA has tapped Moroccan-born American referee Ismail Elfath.

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While a win, tie or loss against England today will have different implications for Argentina, fans are simply ready to witness an absolute masterclass from two proud footballing nations. With Atlanta hosting England vs Argentina, the stage is officially set for this epic semifinal showdown.

Argentina players posing for a team photo.

Argentina’s history in the FIFA rankings

Despite a few tight battles earlier in the tournament, La Albiceleste has been a fixture at the very top of the international game. Argentina’s consistent presence in the global top three serves as a promising omen ahead of kickoff against an England squad that also saw their ranking updated just before this clash.

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Here is a look at Argentina’s recent trajectory in the FIFA world rankings:

October 2024 to July 2025: No. 1

September 2025: No. 3

October 2025 to January 2026: No. 2

April 2026: No. 3

July 2026: No. 1

With the logistics settled and weather and temperature conditions not expected to affect England and Argentina, the reigning world champions are officially ready to defend their crown and punch their ticket back to the big game in search of a historic repeat.