British media have highlighted Lionel Messi's perfect record under referee Ismail Elfath ahead of Argentina's 2026 World Cup semifinal against England.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and England are set to meet in one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but attention in the United Kingdom has shifted beyond the players after FIFA appointed Ismail Elfath to officiate Wednesday’s semifinal.

Several British media outlets highlighted Messi‘s perfect record in matches refereed by Elfath, raising questions ahead of the showdown. The Sun ran the headline, “How Lionel Messi has 100 PER CENT record under referee picked for England vs Argentina amid World Cup ‘rigged’ claims,” while The Daily Mail wrote, “Lionel Messi gets his favourite referee for England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final despite conspiracy theories that tournament is ‘rigged’.” Meanwhile, The Telegraph described Elfath as “Lionel Messi’s good luck charm.”

Although there is no evidence suggesting any wrongdoing, the appointment has generated debate because Messi has won every match officiated by the American referee since joining Inter Miami, adding another storyline to one of international soccer’s fiercest rivalries.

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Why has Ismail Elfath’s appointment attracted attention?

Elfath, a Moroccan‑born American referee, has built an extensive international résumé that includes the FIFA Club World Cup and Major League Soccer, where he has twice been named MLS Referee of the Year.

Rodrigo de Paul #7 and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami talk with referee Ismail Elfath during an MLS match. Dustin Markland/Getty Images

According to British reports, Messi has played five matches under Elfath since arriving at Inter Miami, winning all five, a streak that began with the 2023 Leagues Cup final and continued through four MLS games.

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Elfath also served as fourth official in the historic 2022 World Cup final where Argentina lifted the trophy against France, adding further weight to his appointment for Wednesday’s match.

England and Argentina prepare for another World Cup classic

While the referee appointment has dominated headlines in England, both teams remain focused on securing a place in the World Cup final. Thomas Tuchel‘s England is aiming to reach just its second FIFA World Cup final, while Lionel Scaloni‘s Argentina is attempting to defend the title won in Qatar 2022.