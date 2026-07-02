What is Austria’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Spain?

Austria's solid 2026 World Cup campaign has already boosted their FIFA ranking, but the biggest challenge is still ahead against Spain.

Austria secured their place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 after finishing second in Group J, successfully advancing from one of the tournament’s most competitive groups.

That accomplishment, however, comes with an enormous challenge. Austria’s reward is a knockout showdown against reigning European champion Spain in Los Angeles, where one of the biggest upsets of the tournament could unfold.

Beyond reaching the knockout stage, Austria’s performances throughout the World Cup have also had a positive impact on the FIFA World Rankings, allowing the team to climb in the live standings ahead of the clash with La Roja.

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What is Austria’s current FIFA ranking?

Austria are currently ranked No. 23 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,598.82 points. Since the start of the 2026 World Cup, Austria have climbed one position thanks to their performances during the group stage.

How has the World Cup affected Austria’s FIFA ranking?

Austria earned 15.45 FIFA ranking points after opening their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Algeria. The team then lost 12.87 points following a defeat to Argentina before dropping another 1.17 points after a dramatic 3-3 draw in the final group-stage match.

Can Austria reach the FIFA Top 20?

Yes. A victory over Spain in the Round of 32 would not only send Austria into the Round of 16 but would also provide a significant boost in the FIFA rankings. Eliminating one of the favorites to win the World Cup could move Austria much closer to breaking into the FIFA Top 20 while marking one of the greatest victories in the nation’s soccer history.