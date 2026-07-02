Spain’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Austria

Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as the No. 2 team in the FIFA rankings, yet they have slipped down the standings ahead of their Round of 32 clash against Austria.

Spain is regarded as a true contender in this 2026 World Cup. However, its FIFA ranking has fluctuated since the beginning of the tournament ahead of their Round of 32 clash against Austria.

After defeating Uruguay in their final group stage match, Spain managed to top Group H in the final standings. Nevertheless, the victory was not quite enough to recover their original place in the global leaderboard.

Spain is currently 3rd overall in the FIFA World Rankings, sitting just behind France (1st) and Argentina (2nd). It remains a razor-thin race at the top that is set to shift drastically before the tournament concludes.

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A rollercoaster of emotions for La Roja

Spain has experienced a true rollercoaster of emotions so far in this World Cup. In their opening match, La Roja and Lamine Yamal’s highly anticipated tournament debut were spoiled by Cape Verde in a frustrating 0-0 draw. However, the 2010 champions bounced back in their next two matches to prove their championship credentials.

Lamine Yamal of Spain

Spain defeated both Saudi Arabia and Uruguay—a match unfortunately marred by an injury to Nico Williams following a heavy challenge from Nicolas de la Cruz—to securely lock down the top spot in Group H.

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Entering the Round of 32, Luis de la Fuente’s squad is once again regarded as a formidable force despite that shocking opening stalemate. La Roja is eager to prove its worth on the big stage, but Austria will provide a stern litmus test.

A tight race for the World No. 1 spot

France is enjoying a flawless 2026 World Cup campaign, which has propelled Les Bleus to the No. 1 spot in the live FIFA rankings. Nevertheless, the margins separating the top three nations remain incredibly small.

Fewer than 40 points separate Spain from France. If La Roja manages to engineer a deep tournament run alongside France, a potential knockout clash between the two powerhouses could dramatically narrow the gap, with Argentina obviously remaining firmly in the mix.