What is Ivory Coast’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs Germany at 2026 World Cup?

After their opening win at the 2026 World Cup, Ivory Coast climbed three places in the FIFA Rankings ahead of their crucial Group E clash against Germany.

Ivory Coast, often referred to as CIV, began their 2026 World Cup campaign with an important victory, which has improved their standing ahead of their match against Germany in the FIFA Rankings. The African side now sits at No. 30.

Die Mannschaft, meanwhile, started the tournament ranked 10th, but their opening-match victory over Curacao has moved them up one place. As a result, Germany now sit in ninth position.

Both teams won their opening matches at the World Cup, taking an important step toward their first objective of reaching the Round of 16. Which of them will ultimately go further in the tournament?

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Diallo, Ivory Coast’s hero

Ivory Coast’s 2026 World Cup debut proved to be a tough challenge for the Elephants. However, Amad Diallo’s introduction from the bench secured a late 1-0 victory over Ecuador at the end of the match.

Amad Diallo #15 of Ivory Coast

What’s next for Ivory Coast?

In the final matchday of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ivory Coast will face Curacao. The match is scheduled to take place on June 25, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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This crucial fixture will determine the Elephants’ final positioning in the group standings as they look to secure their spot in the knockout stages.