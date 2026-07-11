What is Norway’s Viking Row? Explaining their signature tradition at the 2026 World Cup

Norway are one of the sensations of the 2026 World Cup, with the Viking Row becoming their trademark both in the stands and among the players on the pitch.

Norway have stood out at the 2026 World Cup, not only because of their performances on the pitch but also because of an iconic celebration from their supporters. The Viking Row, a tradition that has become one of the tournament’s most recognizable celebrations, is not as old as many believe and is deeply connected to the roots of the nation.

Seated in a row, side by side, the Vikings, wearing their traditional red shirts with blue details, recreate the motion of rowing the ancient vessels that once carried their ancestors across the oceans in legendary times.

“Ro,” is the chant they shout. And yes, in Norwegian, it means “row.” Accompanied by the beat of a drum, which even Erling Haaland himself has joined in using, this iconic celebration has crossed borders and become one of the sensations of the World Cup.

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Fans from the vast majority of national teams have stood out throughout the tournament. Argentina supporters, for example, have impressed with their emotional songs and chants, while Japanese fans have brought tremendous energy to the stands, and the vibrant presence of African supporters has once again added unique color to the competition.

Erling Haaland leads the Viking Row for Norway 🇳🇴



One of the greatest traditions continues on in this FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/mHDGCVH2b6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 5, 2026

Norway, a team that has reached the furthest stage in its history at this edition of the World Cup, has captivated fans around the world with this celebration, which has been performed countless times both inside stadiums and beyond them.

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When and how did the Viking Row begin?

The creator of this iconic celebration not only has a name and a surname, but also a very distinctive nickname. Ole Frøystad, better known as “Mr. Row Row,” is the man behind the movement, which was created recently in late 2025.

Norway’s official supporters’ group transformed the celebration into a pre-match ritual ahead of a friendly game against Sweden, guided by the characteristic sound of a Viking horn. Today, it has become a symbol that accompanies the Nordic team in every match they play.

Norwegian soccer fans listen to a drumbeat as they participate in the “Viking Row.”

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Norway stay connected to their roots

The connection between this team and its roots was evident from the very beginning. Before the start of the World Cup, Norway introduced their 26-man squad through an extraordinary photography production that highlighted the nation’s identity and heritage.

With a fjord as the backdrop and all of them dressed as Vikings from a bygone era, Norway stood out from the rest with a portrayal that perfectly reflected their historical influences and origins, something the nation seeks to carry with it throughout every step of this journey.