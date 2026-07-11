In which leagues and clubs do Norway’s 2026 World Cup players compete?

Norway, one of the standout teams at the 2026 World Cup, boast a squad filled with talent, with many of its players competing for some of the biggest clubs in world soccer.

Norway are undoubtedly one of the sensations of the 2026 World Cup. With a mix of young talent and experience, the Vikings have a squad featuring soccer players competing in some of the world’s top leagues. This group has already helped Norway achieve their best-ever finish at a World Cup.

One important detail is that some of their biggest stars are also undisputed leaders at some of the top clubs in European soccer. In its fourth World Cup appearance, the nation is experiencing one of the strongest periods in its history.

Of the 26 players in Norway’s squad, only four play in the domestic league. The Premier League is home to the largest group of Norwegian players, with six, followed by Italy, which has five spread across Serie A and Serie B.

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Names such as Erling Haaland, who is among a group of players born outside Norway, and Martin Ødegaard are at the top of the list. However, coach Stale Solbakken has both depth and quality across every position on the squad.

Alexander Sorloth of Atletico de Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16.

Norway’s goalkeeping options

Like the vast majority of teams competing in the World Cup, Norway revealed their three goalkeepers at the beginning of the tournament through the official FIFA website.

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Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla, Spain)

Egil Selvik (Watford, England)

Sander Tangvik (Hamburg, Germany)

Orjan Nyland #1 of Norway celebrates after the team’s second goal by Erling Haaland.

The Vikings’ rock-solid defense

Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, who plays for Brentford in the Premier League, is perhaps the most experienced voice in a defense that has consistently shown solidity, discipline, and aerial dominance at both ends of the pitch.

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Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer (Brentford, England)

Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo Glimt, Norway)

Henrik Falchener (Viking, Norway)

Sondre Langas (Derby County, England)

Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna, Italy)

Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino, Italy)

Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)

David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton, England)

Leo Ostigard (Genoa, Italy)

Kristoffer Ajer of Brentford in action during the Premier League match.

Midfield full of talent

Martin Ødegaard enjoyed an outstanding season with Arsenal, and he has carried that high level of form into the World Cup, where he continues to be one of Norway’s key players.

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Thelonious Aasgaard (Rangers, Scotland)

Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica, Portugal)

Patrick Berg (Bodo Glimt, Norway)

Sander Berge (Fulham, England)

Oscar Bobb (Fulham, England)

Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo Glimt, Norway)

Antonio Nusa (Leipzig, Austria)

Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica, Portugal)

Morten Thorsby (Cremonese, Italy)

Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo, Italy)

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal, England)

Martin Ødegaard of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 match.

Firepower up front

Norway’s physical presence in attack is matched by elite-level talent. Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland is the standout figure in this department, having established himself as one of Manchester City’s biggest stars over the years.

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