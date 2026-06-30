What is Sweden’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs France?

Sweden and France meet in a 2026 World Cup showdown, separated by more than 380 FIFA ranking points as the Scandinavians look to challenge one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Sweden head into their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against France at New York New Jersey Stadium, looking to pull off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets. The Scandinavian side advanced from the group stage despite an inconsistent campaign that featured both convincing moments and difficult stretches. Referee Danny Makkelie will officiate Sweden against France today.

Sweden enter the knockout stage ranked No. 37 in the latest FIFA World Ranking with 1,525.58 points. Graham Potter’s squad did enough to secure a place in the knockout rounds and now faces one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy.

France, meanwhile, has been one of the tournament’s most dominant teams. The French side defeated Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, and Norway 3-1 to complete a perfect group-stage run, carrying plenty of momentum into today’s elimination match. Today’s result will determine whether France or Sweden advance.

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How do Sweden and France compare in the latest FIFA rankings?

Sweden enter the match ranked 37th in the world, while France sit second in the latest FIFA World Ranking with 1,906.84 points. The rankings highlight the gap between the two European nations, but knockout matches often produce unexpected results.

Players of Sweden applaud fans. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

France may enter as the higher-ranked side, yet Sweden have already shown throughout the tournament that they are capable of competing against top opposition. Historically, France also hold the advantage in the head-to-head series, recording 12 wins compared to Sweden’s six, while the two nations have drawn five times.

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What is at stake for Sweden against France?

Sweden now face their toughest challenge of the tournament as they look to extend their World Cup campaign against one of the competition’s leading contenders.

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A victory would send Sweden into the Round of 16 and represent one of the biggest surprises of the knockout stage. France, however, will be aiming to continue their impressive run after an unbeaten group stage and move one step closer to another World Cup title.