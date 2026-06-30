What happens if France win, tie or lose vs Sweden today at the 2026 World Cup?

World champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, France will look to maintain their recent World Cup form as they face a difficult challenge in the Round of 32 against Sweden.

Even so, Didier Deschamps’ side knows it will be far from an easy task, as Sweden will be looking to pull off a major upset. Once again, the New York New Jersey Stadium is set to host a high-profile matchup in this tournament.

Naturally, closing out the match in 90 minutes is the ideal scenario; however, a penalty shootout is also a possible outcome, as there is no golden goal rule. Can Kylian Mbappe and his teammates secure a place in the next round?

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What happens if France defeat Sweden?

If France defeat Sweden, they will secure a place in the Round of 16. There, they would face Paraguay, who advanced after eliminating Germany in a penalty shootout. The match will be played at Philadelphia Stadium (commonly known as Lincoln Financial Field) on July 4.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match

What happens if France and Sweden tie?

If France and Sweden are level after 90 minutes of regulation time, the match will go into extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. If the score remains level, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

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What happens if France lose to Sweden?

If France lose to Sweden, it will mark the end of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. After a long run of success in recent tournaments, Les Bleus would see their World Cup dream come to an early end.