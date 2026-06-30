Who is the referee for France vs Sweden today at the 2026 World Cup?

France and Sweden meet with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at stake, where every decision could prove decisive. Find out who FIFA appointed to officiate the knockout clash and why the referee assignment matters.

The knockout stage leaves no room for error, and that makes every detail of France vs. Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium even more significant. The players will determine who advances to the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, but the officiating crew will also be under the microscope.

FIFA has entrusted the game to Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands, one of Europe’s most experienced referees. The Dutch official, who has been on FIFA’s international list since 2011, has handled some of the biggest matches. What happens today will determine France and Sweden’s World Cup campaigns.

As France looks to justify its status as one of the tournament favorites and Sweden hopes to extend its impressive run, Makkelie and his officiating team will have the responsibility of keeping control of the 2026 World Cup contest.

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What is Danny Makkelie’s refereeing style?

Danny Makkelie is known for allowing the game to flow while maintaining firm control when matches become physical. Rather than stopping play for minor contact, the Dutch referee typically favors a consistent approach.

Danny Makkelie gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

That style has earned him appointments to some of the biggest fixtures in European and international soccer, including UEFA Champions League knockout matches, the UEFA Euro and multiple FIFA World Cup games.

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He has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2011 and is widely regarded as one of UEFA‘s elite officials. His experience includes high-pressure encounters where composure and communication are essential.

Statistically, he is not considered an overly card-happy referee. Across his professional career, he has officiated more than 570 matches, issuing just under 2,000 yellow cards and fewer than 60 red cards.

Who are the assistant referees for France vs Sweden today?

Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries are the assistant referees for France vs. Sweden. Both officials are from the Netherlands and have regularly worked alongside Danny Makkelie in UEFA competitions and FIFA tournaments.

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Steegstra has served as Makkelie’s first assistant for several years, including UEFA Champions League and European Championship matches. De Vries completes the trio, giving FIFA an officiating crew with extensive experience.

The rest of the on-field officiating team includes Tori Penso of the United States as the fourth official and Brooke Mayo, also from the United States, as the reserve assistant referee.

Who is the VAR referee for France vs Sweden?

Dennis Higler is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for France vs. Sweden. The Dutch official will oversee all video reviews during the Round of 32 matchup, helping the on-field referee determine whether any clear and obvious errors.

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He is one of UEFA’s designated video match officials and has worked in numerous Champions League, UEFA Nations League and FIFA competitions. His familiarity with Danny Makkelie is another reason FIFA frequently assigns the pair together.

Supporting Higler in the video operations room are Bram Van Driessche of Belgium as Assistant VAR and Tomasz Kwiatkowski of Poland as Support VAR. Together, they will monitor every reviewable incident throughout the match.