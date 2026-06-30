In which city and stadium are France vs Sweden playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

France and Sweden take center stage in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, where every detail surrounding the match—from the host venue to the expected atmosphere and weather—adds another layer to this knockout clash.

France and Sweden meet today in one of the most intriguing matchups of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. Two European heavyweights now collide at New York New Jersey Stadium, with referee Danny Makkelie set to officiate France vs. Sweden.

The match will be played in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The venue (MetLife Stadium) has already hosted several marquee World Cup fixtures and is set to stage the tournament final later this summer. What happens today will decide France and Sweden’s future at the World Cup.

With a soccer capacity of more than 80,000 spectators, another near-capacity crowd is anticipated as Kylian Mbappe‘s team looks to continue its title charge against a Sweden side eager to pull off an upset.

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What is the weather forecast for France vs Sweden today?

Hot and humid conditions are expected for France vs. Sweden, with temperatures around 93°F (34°C) at kickoff under partly cloudy skies. There is little to no chance of rain during the Round of 32 clash.

Kylian Mbappe one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The New York metropolitan area is experiencing the start of a heat wave, with temperatures climbing above 90°F throughout the afternoon before gradually easing later in the evening.

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While strong winds and thunderstorms are not expected, players will have to manage the physical demands of competing in the summer heat during a high-intensity knockout match.

FIFA has implemented weather protocols for the 2026 World Cup, allowing additional cooling breaks if heat conditions warrant them. Even if the threshold for those measures is not reached, staying hydrated will be a priority.

How many fans are expected at France vs Sweden?

More than 80,000 fans are expected to attend France vs. Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium. With the venue configured for approximately 82,500 spectators during the FIFA World Cup and demand remaining high.

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France’s status as one of the tournament favorites, combined with the knockout stakes and the star power of players such as Kylian Mbappe, has driven strong ticket demand. Last-minute seats remained available on the secondary market.

The atmosphere is expected to be one of the loudest of the tournament so far at the New York New Jersey venue, which is also scheduled to host later knockout matches and the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.