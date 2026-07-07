What is the weather and temperature in Vancouver today for Switzerland vs Colombia at 2026 World Cup?

Vancouver is set to host a high-stakes Round of 16 battle between Switzerland and Colombia at BC Place. However, final pitch conditions remain a major question mark, adding a layer of unpredictable drama to this win-or-go-home showdown.

As Vancouver prepares to host Colombia and Switzerland in another critical 2026 World Cup fixture, the local weather and pristine playing conditions are already tracking as key storylines ahead of the high-stakes Round of 16 clash.

Matchday forecasts call for mostly cloudy skies during the day giving way to partial clearing at night, with an ideal kickoff temperature hovering around 22°C (72°F), dipping to a low of 16°C (61°F), and a negligible 10% chance of precipitation.

With near-perfect playing conditions locked in—and the officiating crews officially confirmed for Switzerland vs Colombia—fanbases on both sides can expect an open, high-octane display from two squads desperate to punch their ticket to the next round.

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Colombia enter the high-stakes matchup fully aware of the potential scenarios if win, tie or lose to Switzerland. With the bracket wide open and a potential quarterfinal berth on the line, the team is playing for survival as the pressure of the knockout stage reaches a boiling point.

Wake up Vancouver, it's Round of 16 time! 🇨🇭 🇨🇴



Switzerland face Colombia for a spot in the #fifaworldcup2026 quarter-finals. Drop your messages of support in the comments. ⬇️#BCPlace #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/JVjjdtOzbO — BC Place (@bcplace) July 7, 2026

Vancouver’s six-game track record

Serving as one of Canada’s premier hubs for the 2026 World Cup, Vancouver has emerged as a cornerstone city for the tournament. Having already hosted six matches, the Pacific Northwest destination has proven to be a fan favorite for traveling international crowds, with Colombia making their first appearance in Canadian soil.

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Crucially, the weather in British Columbia has cooperated beautifully so far, sparing teams from the region’s infamous rain. Here is how the conditions shook out across Vancouver’s first six matches: