Why isn’t Jhon Cordoba playing today for Colombia vs Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup?

Colombia will be missing a key piece of their attack for their high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash against Switzerland, as striker Jhon Cordoba will not play in the win-or-go-home showdown.

Colombia and Switzerland are set to collide in a heavy-hitting World Cup Round of 16 matchup, with the winner punching a ticket to the quarterfinals to face either Argentina or Egypt. However, the Colombian side faces a steep uphill battle today following the devastating news that striker Jhon Cordoba has been ruled out.

Cordoba suffered a muscular injury during the first half of Colombia’s Round of 32 clash against Ghana in Kansas City. The forward valiantly attempted to play through the discomfort, but the pain ultimately forced him off the pitch.

Injuries have cruel timing, as Cordoba had already missed Colombia’s pre-World Cup international friendlies before finally making his tournament debut with a brief cameo against Portugal. Now, with confirmation that he is sidelined for the remainder of the tournament, head coach Nestor Lorenzo is expected to turn to Luis Javier Suarez to lead the line and fill the massive void in attack.

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Even with the officiating crew locked in for Switzerland vs Colombia, losing one of their most dynamic offensive focal points force Colombia to pivot. The pressure now shifts entirely to the rest of the frontline to replicate that goal-scoring threat against a disciplined Swiss defense.

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Switzerland face injury scares of their own

Colombia aren’t the only side sweating over the fitness of key contributors; Switzerland could also be shorthanded, as young talent Johan Manzambi is a late fitness doubt. The rising star’s availability is up in the air after he picked up an injury during Monday’s training session.

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Compounding the worry for the Swiss is the status of Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas, who is also listed as questionable. If Switzerland lose both players, it would severely compromise their attacking teeth, effectively neutralizing their threat down the left flank and giving Colombia’s backline one less headache to worry about.

With the venue and host city officially locked in for Switzerland vs Colombia, these compounding lineup uncertainties have only added to the drama. Despite the missing star power, both fanbases are expecting a high-octane, tactical chess match with potential scenarios for Colombia if they win, tie or lose.