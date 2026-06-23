Cristiano Ronaldo silences doubters after brace for Portugal at 2026 World Cup: ‘We are here!’

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a clear, powerful message to his critics after netting an outstanding brace for Portugal against Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup got off to a rocky start for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, in Portugal’s second group-stage fixture against Uzbekistan, he fired a brace and immediately silenced his critics with a definitive statement.

After DR Congo spoiled Ronaldo’s 2026 World Cup debut by holding Portugal to a frustrating draw, the Al Nassr striker responded in trademark fashion with a two-goal masterclass against Uzbekistan. “We are here,” the captain wrote on X, sharing two pictures—one celebrating his clinical performance and another alongside his teammates.

While rumors had circulated that the opening-match setback had sparked internal tension within the Portuguese camp, with Cristiano Ronaldo denying these sugestions, used his platform to shut down the noise. By showcasing a strong message of unity, the veteran leader made it clear that the squad remains completely focused and together as they push deeper into the World Cup.

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Cristiano Ronaldo had an impressive game

In the match against DR Congo, Cristiano Ronaldo finished with a disappointing 6.1 match rating. His anonymous performance prompted heavy criticism, even drawing comments from DR Congo’s Ngal’ayel Mukau, who claimed that Ronaldo was simply not the same player anymore.

However, his latest performance against Uzbekistan was significantly better. Ronaldo fired home a vintage brace, breaking a major Lionel Messi World Cup record in the process and walking away with an impressive 8.5 rating according to SofaScore.

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Following its commanding victory over Uzbekistan, Portugal’s path to the Round of 32 looks much brighter. Nevertheless, its final group match against Colombia could prove to be the ultimate decider, heavily depending on how the Cafeteros perform in their Tuesday clash against DR Congo.

When is Portugal facing Colombia?

Portugal returns to action on Saturday, June 27, for its final Matchday 3 fixture in Group K. The showdown against Colombia promises to be an intense battle, with the South American powerhouse also eager to secure a favorable position at the top of the table.

Miami Stadium will host the high-stakes encounter between Portugal and Colombia on June 27 at 7:30 PM (ET). If Colombia manages to defeat DR Congo, Portugal will need a victory against James Rodríguez’s side to officially lock down the group leadership.