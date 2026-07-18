What’s the biggest win in a third-place game in FIFA World Cup history?

In a third-place game, there was a national team that scored 4 goals and didn't allow any; it was the biggest win for the bronze medal.

The World Cup third-place match is usually filled with high-scoring games. During the 1994 World Cup hosted by the United States, a rampant Sweden squad completely dismantled Bulgaria to claim the podium spot. This memorable encounter finished with a lopsided 4-0 scoreline.

The historic onslaught took place at the iconic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena. Tomas Brolin opened the scoring early on, followed shortly by a strike from Hakan Mild to double the cushion. The third blow arrived courtesy of the legendary Henrik Larsson.

Bulgaria simply had no tactical answer for the relentless pressure, and unlike the rare times third-place games went to extra time or penalties in World Cup history, this one was decided early. Kennet Andersson rose highest to head home the fourth and final goal of the afternoon, sealing a legendary performance.

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How many third-Place matches ended with one team not scoring?

Throughout tournament history, there have been exactly six instances where a team failed to find the back of the net. The earliest occurrence of a one-sided clean sheet came in 1962 when host nation Chile managed a narrow 1-0 victory over Yugoslavia.

This defensive trend continued in the following decade, starting with West Germany securing a tight 1-0 victory against Uruguay in 1970. Just four years later at the 1974 tournament, Poland duplicated that exact 1-0 result by shutting out a powerful Brazil squad.

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The pattern then skipped ahead to the famous 1994 Swedish demolition of Bulgaria, the Netherlands blanking Brazil 3-0 in 2014, and Belgium defeating England 2-0 in 2018.

Tight third place encounters in the Modern Era

Since the 2014 tournament in Brazil, no single country has managed to win the third-place playoff by more than a two-goal margin. Teams are treating the final podium spot with immense respect, resulting in highly disciplined tactical chess matches rather than lopsided blowouts.